Kia’s Niro, a crossover hybrid SUV.

Kia’s all-new Niro, a crossover hybrid SUV stretches out to set Guinness book of world record for fuel consumption.

This is yet to reach the retail outlets.

Arriving at New York City Hall in downtown Manhattan, the 2017 Kia Niro officially received a Guinness World Record title for the lowest fuel consumption.

This was through driving across the USA from coast to coast (hybrid car).

The new record-setting mark is an incredible 76.6 mpg.

“We’re extremely pleased with the Niro’s record-breaking performance,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning KMA.

“We set out to build a vehicle that offers real-world utility, great looks and fantastic mileage, and setting the Guinness World Record title confirms our achievement.”

The Niro EX was driven by Wayne Gerdes of Carlsbad, California, and co-driver Robert Winger of Williamsburg, Virginia.

This is 3,715.4 miles from Los Angeles City Hall to New York City Hall using only 48.5 gallons or 4.1 tanks of gas.

The vehicle was not altered in any way for the attempt.

The Niro, an Urban Crossover SUV Hybrid Vehicle, is the first dedicated Kia hybrid and was conceived to bridge the gap between outstanding fuel economy and compact crossover usefulness.

In addition to its athletic and attractive design, the Niro’s long list of features includes a specially-designed, innovative hybrid system to provide a more dynamic and engaging driving experience.

This includes a spacious cabin with lots of room for five occupants and their gear; a full array of advanced driver assistance features.

Source: KIA MOTORS