Letters To The Editor

Fiji soccer

Shariff Shah,

Savusavu

I thank Simon Hazelman for his contribution and yes he has nailed it right. Believe me Simon, you are not the only one that has come up with suggestions, as many before you including me, have given their thoughts. But what’s the use when the Fiji Football Association (FFA) does not bother to even reply.

Another quick information for you, if in case you don’t know, there was no club games for the last eight years in Savusavu and I guess also in Labasa. So how on earth did they field the district team in national league.

What will happen to our present generation? Any news on Levuka team FFA.

All I can guess is FFA and its so called top brass days are numbered.

Flooding solution

Savenaca Vakaliwaliwa,

Surrey, BC, Canada

It is encouraging to read that the Minister for Local Government and Environment saying, there is a need for an in-depth study and investigation on the causes of flooding in Rakiraki.

We will all respond, “Please checkout all the other flood prone areas, including the Rewa River.”

Some years ago when the Rewa River was dredged, this was applauded as the best solution because for some time after, the Rewa River did not burst its banks.

But it did lately, meaning that dredging is not just a one time operation.

Seriously, if our drainage system is clogged and water is stopped from its normal outlet, then it will overflow and cause flooding.

Not only rivers are to be dredged but the drainage system should be checked and widened if it is the cause of inland flooding.

For a nation that enjoys a fair amount of floods during the years, solutions should be already in place.

Food Wastages

Sachida Rao, Nausori

I was at a restaurant for lunch. While the food was prepared. I had a glance around the room. Guess what I saw, leftover food. People did not complete their meal. Some had full roti and partly eaten curry, some had half a plate of uneaten fried rice and so forth.

This sight quickly took my memories to my tour of India where I took a ride in an autorickshaw. It was around lunch time and I invited the driver to have lunch. He took me to a restaurant. The cost of the food was quite low because of the strength of our dollar. As a result, I requested for a variety of food. The driver asked me not to order so much. Anyway, the food was served and we started to help ourselves. After a while, I had enough and a lot of food was still left on the table.

The driver looked at me and the food and asked me if he could take the food home.

My reply was a quick Yes! He in a soft voice said: “My children will love this and it is months they have not eaten this type of food.”

I was blank, couldn’t utter a word. He continued to say that there are so many people in the world who are starving.

These series of thoughts made me change my mind and my order for a full serve became half. Indeed, there are so many unfortunate people around us who struggle to afford a decent plate.

Let alone three serves a day.

Dear friends, there will be a lot of cooking for Christmas and New Year.

Enjoy the feast but do not waste any food.

There are so many unfortunate ones who may not have consumed this type of food for quite a long time.

