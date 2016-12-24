After the graduation, back from left: Peter Cammock (father-in-law), Mackenzie Cammock (husband) with daughter Livia, Radilaite Delaibatiki Cammock, Elizabeth Cammock (mother-in-law), Dayna Delaibatiki (sister-in-law). Front from left: Ana Delaibatiki (sister-in-law), Sakeasi Delaibatiki (older brother) and Dr Nemani Junior Delaibatiki (younger brother) with niece Sovaia. Photo: Mackenzie Cammock

Mother of two Radilaite Delaibatiki Cammock says nothing is impossible if one focuses and never lets go of one’s goal.

She made the remarks after she graduated with a PhD in Public Health at Otago University in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Mrs Cammock, 30, is originally from Muanaira Village, Vutia, Rewa.

“It’s taken 11 years to get here. On the way I got a Bachelor of Science degree and a Diploma in Public Health,” she said

“Then I did my Masters in Public Health, got married and then started my PhD. I had my two girls while doing my PhD.

“I am grateful to God for the blessing and experience. I am also grateful to my husband Mack and two kids, Elizabeth and Livia for their support.

“Last but not least, I thank my parents, especially my mother, for instilling in me at an early age, the importance of education, the values of hard work and sacrifice.

“They have been my rock in times of trials and tribulations. When we were at school in NZ, my mother, Asenaca, who only reached Form 4 in Fiji, went back to school and graduated as a midwife in NZ, registered and worked as an independent midwife. She set an example for us and we followed her.”

Mrs Cammock was educated at LDS Primary School in Samabula, Suva, Hamilton Girls High School in NZ, before going to Otago University.

She did her research in Fiji and New Zealand and was grateful for the support she received from the Fijian Ministry of Health.

She spent most of this year in Fiji, putting on the finishing touches to her thesis while Mack, a Kiwi, worked as a strength and conditioning coach for the Fijian Warriors rugby side who toured Uruguay and the Under-20 rugby team which won the recent Pacific championships.

She has accepted a position at Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

“We love Fiji and would have stayed and worked here. But I did not get a definite response to my expressions of interest for positions in some tertiary institutions and Government agencies here. Then I got a good job offer from AUT. I believe things happen for a reason.

“Since my field will be Pacific health, I will most probably be making contacts with countries in the region including Fiji.”

She said her family here was organising double celebrations at the village today.

“There will be a thanksgiving service for me and my older sister Dr Miriama Delaibatiki. She is now a consultant in radiation and oncology and a fellow of the New Zealand and Australian Royal College. She works for Palmerston North Hospital.”

“It’s been a long journey for me and Miri but worth it. We’ve returned to our roots to acknowledge where it all started and we thank God for helping us all the way.”

Feedback: maraia.vula@fijisun.com.fj