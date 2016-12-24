One of the competing cars at the previous drag race. Photo: RACHNA LAL

The Fiji Car Club is working to organise the last drag race before they end the season, probably early next year.

This will only be possible through dialogues with the Nanuku Resort Land Owners.

Club president Raizal Haniff said he is very confident that they will get approval to race one last time.

The biggest drag race that was to take place on December 18 at the Nanuku airstrip in Pacific Harbour was cancelled due to adverse weather condition.

Mr Haniff said unfortunately they had to cancel the event under the circumstances.

“We are in talks with the land owners to iron out issues and we are sorting our request for a one more race before handing it to the landowners,” he said.

“We had planned for nine events this year and of this only eight were made possible. It is still a high number for us,” he said.

Mr Haniff said they have decided to let the members enjoy their Christmas and New Year.

And then they can have the race early next year following an awards night in February.

Mr Haniff said after the awards night, there will be an annual general meeting.

This he said is likely to be held in late February or sometimes in March.

“Once we finish up with these three events then we can plan the rest of the season,” he added.

Mr Haniff has assured the members of the Fiji Car Club, general public and spectators for a better and more productive 2017.

