Rodu Wants A-game For O-League

December 24
11:00 2016
Rewa aim to take their performance to a new level as they head into the New Year and making their debut in the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League in March.

Coach Marika Rodu said they have already started training for three weeks and he had one- on-one session with the players to determine their commitment to possibly being part of the squad for the O-League.

“We have tried to sit down with the players and look at the goals they set for themselves,” Rodu said.

“They need to understand we cannot play like how we used to take part in local competitions.

“The teams we will be facing in the O-League are much tougher and way more skilled and we need to bring our A-game.

“This is the first time we are playing in such a tournament. We need to up our game and that is something we will be working on.

“So the one-on-one with the players was to see how committed they are to being part of the squad and what sacrifices they are willing to make.”

Qualifying for the O-League is the one goal Rodu is happy that they achieved in what he believes was a good year for Rewa.

“When we sit back and reflect on the year that was, we are proud to have set and achieved the realistic goal that we set for ourselves which was to qualify,” he said.

“We worked really hard and we did not care whether we finished first or second as long as we qualified for the O-League.

“I am proud of the boys and what they have achieved. There have been some ups and downs in our games but we have achieved our goal and now we need to work towards putting in a good performance.

The OFC Champions League will be from February 25 to March 18 in New Caledonia.

Edited by Osea Bola.

Feedback: justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

