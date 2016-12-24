Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Santa Claus In North

Santa Clause with Viliame Vakelo, 3, Paulini Waivure, 4 and Avolonia Seratoga, 6, infront of Bargain Box in Labasa Town yesterday. Photo:SHRATIKA NAIDU
December 24
11:00 2016
The sugar town of Labasa reached the height of festivity yesterday with the arrival of Santa Claus.

And children wasted no time after getting a first glimpse of Father Christmas. They took photos and crowded around him.

Vani Dimate of Dogoru Village outside Labasa Town rushed with her three children to greet him.

Viliame Vakelo, three, Paulini Waivure, four and Avolonia Seratoga, six, initially were very cautious because it was the first time they had seen a Santa Claus.

After their mother assured them that costumed man in red and white loved kids and gave Christmas presents, the children crowded around the jolly fellow to get a photograph with him.

“I travelled so far with my kids to do Christmas shopping just to make them feel happy although the town is so crowded,” Ms Dimate said.

“I am so thankful to God at least my children got to see Santa Claus and can talk about this joyous moment with their friends as this was their first time.”

Another mother, Janie Louey of Naleba in Labasa was so delighted to see Santa Claus that she quickly got her daughter, Talei Grace to meet him.

Six-year-old Talei jumped with excitement and couldn’t stop smiling.

Vinaka Na (thank you mother),” Talei said to her mother.

Second hand clothing firm, Bargain Box in Labasa had arranged for Santa Claus to walk up and the down Labasa’s main street in front of their three outlets.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

 

