Mahindra Pik Up

I

ndia’s leading automotive brand, Mahindra & Mahindra’s award winning vehicles are now available at the CarCity showroom.

Amongst the range is the tough and rugged Mahindra Scorpio double and single cab utility vehicle.

The Scorpio ute offers a strong value proposition that makes it a preferred vehicle in market with its incorporating quality and technology of an international standard.

Since its launch, the Mahindra Scorpio has not only emerged as the leader in the UV (Utility Vehicle) segment in India but has also won widespread industry acclaim.

It also is a winner for several prestigious awards from the automotive media.

Scorpio’s great off-roading capabilities and ability to move through roughest terrains makes it a frontrunner among all-terrain cars in India.

It is fitted with new foam contours, the seats in the new Mahindra Scorpio twin cab has been designed after meticulous ‘Body Pressure Mapping’.

In fact, they’re so ergonomically adapted to the human form, they hug.

This includes pushing the luxury of being seated in the Mahindra Pickup to dreamy new heights.

While keeping you planted and comfortable through every manoeuvre you may think up.

The luxurious trims dominate the interiors, boasting the style quotient of the Mahindra Scorpio twin cab.

But what really sets Mahindra Scorpio to handle the tough and rugged conditions, are the brawny new body contours, bold slotted front grille and sporty body graphics.

The Mahindra Scorpio twin cab comes with the new sporty alloy wheels that add strength and durability.

The magic of common rail diesel engine technology enables you to enjoy the power packed ride with the Mahindra Scorpio twin cab’s 2.2 litre, 4-cylinder mHawk diesel engine.

Its raw power and smooth acceleration make every drive a thrill to remember.

The mHawk engine propels the Scorpio from 0 to 60 in 5.7 seconds flat and touches 150kmph few seconds later.

Acceleration is effortless.

The innovative two chain drive system and hydraulic lash adjuster cuts down the noise drastically too.

The high power mHawk engine is more fuel efficient.

It is low on NVH and environment-friendly and a hallmark of Mahindra’s cutting-edge technology.

Apart from its amazing performance, the Mahindra Scorpio is equipped with a lot of innovative and highly developed technologies.

Mahindra Scorpio Pickups along with range of Mahindra vehicles and Mahindra Tractors are available from CarCity showroom.

These are located at 88 Jerusalem Road, Nabua, Suva and on Queens Road Navo Nadi.

All new Mahindra vehicles are backed by a 3year/100,000km warranty in Fiji.

Source: CarCity