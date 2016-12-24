Timberyard Staff Take Time Off To Celebrate
Employees of Valebasoga Tropikboards Limited (VTBL) were treated to a Christmas party at the company premises in Labasa yesterday.
Company spokesman Serupepeli Vueta said the day’s work was put on hold to give an opportunity for the 470 employees to enjoy together.
“Our company director Mukhtar Ali spent the day visiting every department and thanked his employees for their contribution and encouraged them to continue to work as a team,” Mr Vueta said.
“Mr Ali values his employees and assured them that the company chooses to remain in Labasa and will continue the family business which his late parents, Bahadur Ali and Jaibul Ali had begun.”
Departments put up special decorations, organised lunch and carried out gift exchanges.
“Our company values employees’ efforts and their family support,” Mr Vueta said.
“Hence, they have been advised to enjoy Christmas with a thankful heart knowing that the company is there for them.”
VTBL is one of the largest employers in the Northern Division.
