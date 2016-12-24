Telecom Fijian Warriors head coach Senirusi Seruvakula has issued a strong warning to Suva players who failed to turn up to the first fitness test yesterday.

The second fitness test will be held on January 24, 2017 and Seruvakula is calling on players to turn up or face the axe.

Out of the 30 players selected from Suva, only five turned up yesterday.

“This is the best time to prepare so that by January everyone is fit and we can only focus on game patterns and skills,” Seruvakula said.

“We have 40 players in the Warriors extended squad and out of this, 30 are from Suva and only five players turned up to the first fitness test.

“They need to be given a training programme to follow until January and if they are not here it’s going to be hard on these players.”

Among the five players were the Vodafone Fijian U20 players who are being nurtured for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

“We will give these players another chance to be there on Jan 24. If they fail to come then we will have to give the chance to the U20 players.

“These U20 players are just waiting for opportunity so these older players will have to step up.

“We need players to be disciplined so that it can make things easier for us.”

The Warriors players who are also part of the Fiji Baabas 7s squad will continue with 7s to get match fitness and will join the Warriors for the Pacific Rugby Challenge preparation after January.

The players are Mesulame Kunavula,Alifereti Veitokani,Sailosi Dawai and Vatemo Ravouvou.

Seruvakula was impressed with the turnout from Nadroga and Nadi players during their fitness test on Thursday.

“All the players turned up and the Nadroga players are fit since they have started their 7s competition,” he added.

The 2017 Pacific Rugby Championship will be held in Suva on March 10-18.

Squad:

Loose-head Props – Joeli Veitayaki, Osea Bolawaqatabu, Robert Delai, Timoci Sauvoli

Tight-head Props – Mesake Doge, Kalivati Tawake, Mosese Ducivaki;

Hookers – Jale Sassion, Samu Suguturaga and Seremaia Naureure;

Locks – Sailosi Dawai, Mesulame Kunavula, Timoci Temo, Peni Naulago;

Loose-man – Vasikali Mudu, Kelepi Naimasi, Esikia Macu, Sevuloni Tawake, Aca Simolo

No. 8 – Eremasi Radrodro, Jiuta Takubu

Halfbacks – Seru Vularika, Seru Cavuilati, Sakuisa Gavidi,

First five-eight – Alivereti Veitokani; Vatemo Ravouvou; Jonetani Ralulu; Mosese Tikoduadua

2nd five eight – Eroni Vasiteri; Cyril Reece; Sitiveni Kunaga,

Centre/Wings – John Stewart Lepani Raiyala, Ifereimi Tovilevu; Apete Daveta, Iliesa Salusalu, Nemani Taleimaitoga;

Fullback: Ilimeleki Leiloma, Kitione Ratu, Meli Kurisaru;

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback: anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj