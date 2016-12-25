Boo Weekley playing in this year’s Fiji International. Photo: Fiji International

The 2017 Fiji International will be played at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course on August 17-20.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism together with PGA of Australia announced the dates to coincide with Fiji’s tourism peak season.

The August 2017 date is anticipated to attract some of the best players in the world to the tropical destination.

“The Fiji International showcases Fiji to the world, so we want the world to see Fiji at its finest and what better time than in August,” said Faiyaz Siddiq Koya, Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism.

“We hope that the allure of Fiji in August along with a prime position in the world, golf schedule will again ensure a quality field of Professionals competing in the fourth edition of the Fiji International.

“We also look forward to welcoming holiday makers to experience the Fiji International, which is Fiji’s biggest and most prestigious sporting event. Fiji international has over the past three tournaments attracted a large number of visitors to our shores, who are interested in golf.

“In fact our visitor numbers during the tournament month (October 2016) saw an increase in arrivals by 6.5 percent (or 73,595), proving that Fiji has grown as a golfing destination since the inaugural Fiji International,” added Koya.

The move to August will see the Fiji International, which is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, played in a less congested part of the global golf schedule which will help the event secure another strong field.

“Now that the Fiji International is on the European Tour schedule we took a more global approach to scheduling,” said Peter O’Malley, chairman of the PGA of Australia.

“We believe the August date will better enable some of the leading European Tour players to include the Fiji International on their playing schedules.”

“The three staging of the Fiji International have produced excellent champions in Steven Jeffress (2014), World No. 20 Matt Kuchar (2015) and World No. 27 Brandt Snedeker (2016) and we are looking forward to seeing who will emerge the champion in August 2017.”

The 2017 Fiji International will also be the first time Vijay Singh’s redeveloped holes 1-6, 8, 9 and 11 -16 at Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course will be played by the Professionals.

“The date of the Fiji International will coincide with the reopening of Natadola Bay Golf Course following the changes currently being made under the design of Fijian golf legend, Vijay Singh,” said Basil Scaffidi, managing director of SEL, the promoter of the Fiji International. – Fiji International

About the Fiji International

To be held from August 17-20, 2017 the Fiji International will be played at Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course which boasts breathtaking views of the Coral Coast and is home to the Natadola Beach Land Estate.

Enticed by the tropical destination, the Fiji International has attracted some of the world’s best golfers since its inaugural staging in 2014 including Fijian hero and three time Major champion Vijay Singh, 2016 champion Brandt Snedeker, 2015 champion Matt Kuchar, Steven Bowditch, Boo Weekley, Nick Price, Robert Allenby, Heath Slocum, Liang Wenchong, and Anirban Lahiri.

In 2017, the Fiji International continues to have a global presence confirming its position as an integral tournament in the South Pacific region, with the tournament being co-sanctioned by the European Tour and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

A Pacific paradise, the Fiji International also boasts some of the most unique hospitality options in world golf with the par-3 4th hole providing the perfect vantage point to watch the golf, whilst socialising on the beach.

More than just a golf tournament, the Fiji International aims to leave a lasting legacy for golf in the Pacific region, with the PGA of Australia supporting initiatives to introduce and grow the game in Fiji.

The Fiji International is proudly supported by the Fijian Government, Tourism Fiji and the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa as the official resort of the tournament until 2017.

