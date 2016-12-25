Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Bigger Horse Race In June

Horseracing at the race course in Korokadi, Bua. Photo: Shratika Naidu
December 25
13:09 2016
The much-awaited final horse race for 2016 has been deferred to next year because of bad weather.

Bua Horseracing Association treasurer Mohammed Janif said the event is now scheduled for June.

“Continuous rain for the past few days had changed the condition of the race course at Korokadi and we can’t put the lives of the jockeys and horses at risk,” Janif said.

“We had received numerous calls from jockeys wanting the race to go ahead but we won’t take the risk. We would like to encourage all participants not to be disheartened but instead use the long break to train their horses for the June event. Surely we will resume with the race but in a much bigger way.”

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj

