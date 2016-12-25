The Telecom Fijiana squad training at the Sigatoka sand dunes on Thursday. Photo: Talica Vodo

Telecom Fijiana head coach Iliesa Tanivula aims to have a bigger pool of players to select from in the 2016/2017 Women Sevens Series.

“Right now we’ve a core squad and we do not have a lot of options.

“Having a good player base will give competition among the girls and we could select the best for a tournament,” Tanivula said.

He said the 2017 Coral Coast 7s would serve as the first trials for the local girls who have what it takes to make it into the Fijiana player base.

“We will see local clubs competing in this tournament and also we will have the first trials for the local girls,” he said.

“There are plans in the pipeline for women’s rugby to have more local competition so that it can give them more game time and exposure.”

One of the biggest hurdles the Telecom Fijiana management faced this year was identifying talents.

“Despite the difficulties we faced this year the girls continues to strive for the best.

“We took part in the 2016 Rio Olympics in August and finished fifth in Dubai early this month.”

Meanwhile, the Fijiana team continue their preparation for Sydney 7s on Tuesday.

The squad march into camp on January 3.

The Sydney 7s is scheduled for February 3-4.

Edited by Osea Bola

