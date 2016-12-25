Boxing Commission of Fiji acting president Usman Lale Ali (right), with boxers in Sigatoka. Photo: Waisea Nasokia

The Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF) is looking forward to a prosperous year in 2017. Speaking to SUNsports yesterday BCF acting president Usman Lale Ali said this year had been a great one in terms of development as they were able to sanctioned three promotions.

“There were lot of work that focused on development being done as we build-up professional boxing in the country,” he said.

The BCF suffered a setback over the passing away of its president Malakai Veisamasama early this year but Ali stepped in to continue on the work.

The highlight for BCF this year, was the recognition and appointment of Ali by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) to be one of their officials at the recent world heavyweight title fight between Joseph Parker and Andy Ruiz in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Also WBO is sending me to China next year for further training and at the same time work on building up our relationship.”

Ali also confirmed that works are now underway for the first promotion of 2017 to be staged at Prince Charles Park, Nadi on February 11.

The promotion is going to involve overseas boxers as international titles will be at stake.

“The promoter is now negotiating with the local boxers like Sebastian Singh, Junior Farzan Ali and so on for this international promotion,” he added.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback: paulini.ratulailai@fijisun.com.fj