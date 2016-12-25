Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Encouraging Domestic Exports Is Key To Economic Growth

December 25
11:00 2016
In 2015, Fiji’s total exports amounted to $1.87billion.

Investment Fiji chief executive, Godo Müller-Teut, says United States was the largest export market for local business followed by Australia, United Kingdom, China and Honk Kong, New Zealand and other pacific island countries.

Mr Müller-Teut says recognising the importance of exports to Fiji’s growth, Investment Fiji stands ready to assist the exporters.

“A major cornerstone of our trade and export strategy are capability support programmes designed to build up the capacity of exporters through training and enterprise development as well co-operation between focused suppliers,” said Mr Müller- Teut.

The trade and export division within Investment Fiji co-ordinates marketing activities, undertakes research and participates in trade fairs and export missions.

“By helping local exporters to upgrade and become first-tier suppliers, it is anticipated that this will improve the attractiveness of Fiji to inward investment, increase local sourcing and embed investors by raising their exit costs and providing a compelling long term business proposition,” he said.

 

Investment Fiji operates independently as the marketing arm of the Fijian Government to provide services and assistance to promote, facilitate and stimulate increased investments and exports. For further information on investment opportunities in Fiji or if you require export support, please contact Investment Fiji on info@investmentfiji.org.fj or visit our website www.investmentfiji.org.fj

