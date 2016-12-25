Pacific Beverages sales and marketing manager Joe Rodan during the official launch of the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist sevens yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Paradise Beverages Fiji sales and marketing manager Joseph Rodan Senior believes the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) should market Fijian 7s as a brand.

The president of the Athletics Fiji/Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee made the comment after former Vodafone Fijian 7s coach Ben Ryan said on his twitter page the Fijian 7s team should split from FRU and become a separate commercial entity.

Ryan spoke to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) questioning the handling of the Fijian 7s team.

“What does alarm me is we have one of the most marketable, iconic sports teams; they won back-to-back World Series titles, (they are) Olympic gold medallists,” he told the ABC.

“If we can’t market them properly and get their value and what they’re worth so the boys and the programme can get the money and resources that they need, then I think it’s time for us to look at the whole system.”

Rodan said with his background in marketing, instead of Fijian 7s splitting from FRU, FRU can market Fijian 7s as a brand to bring in sponsors.

“Fijian 7s is a very strong brand and I think if that is the way to go it will bring in income for the FRU,” Rodan said.

“Our Fijian 7s team are the world and Olympic champions. It is a strong brand and I think if they do the right job in marketing it can generate a lot of income.

“This is what you call in marketing, segmentation of the different brands which means sevens would be one brand and 15s rugby will be a separate brand and you capitalise on your strengths to develop the brand and raise the funds that you want to raise.

“Once you get that money, then you can use that funds for other areas that you want to promote, that is what we do in marketing and with all our brands.

“We use our strong brands to generate the income and the income that we generate from our strong brands, we use to try and develop our weaker brands to grow the equity of the brand and that is what marketing is all about.”

Segmentation is defined as the means to divide the marketplace into parts, or segments, which are definable, accessible, actionable, and profitable and have a growth potential.

Rodan said sponsors want to be associated with winners and FRU should market the Fijian 7s team well and use their world champions and Olympic status to attract sponsors.

“The Fijian 7s team are the world champs and I think sponsors would want to be associated with it,” he said.

“If they know a brand is a winning brand they want to be associated with it because it portrays the image of the sponsors own brand.

“So in this case our sevens team is a strong brand and we can capitalise on that opportunity to target the market.

“It is just a matter of knowing how to market properly to get the best out of your brands and that is something I think FRU can do.”

On the other hand, USA 7s Head Coach Mike Friday said on his twitter page that the proposal by Ryan in regards to the Fiji 7s team splitting from FRU is an idea that could help a lot of teams in the World Sevens Series who find it difficult to get appropriate funding.

“Interesting business model this and could be applied to a number of teams on the WSS who struggle to get the required programme funding.”

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback: justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj