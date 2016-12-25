Golf, Bowling Comps Set For Next Year
Bad weather has forced the Labasa Golf Club to defer this weekend’s tournament.
Club captain Vinod Chand told SUNsports yesterday that the Sun Insurance sponsored-golf tournament has been rescheduled to mid-January.
“This final tournament for 2016 which was supposed to happen had to be called off because it is very difficult to play golf under heavy rain,” he said.
“We usually have golf every weekend where national rep like Abid Hussain has been participating for more than 10 years.”
BOWLING
The much-anticipated bowling competition at Labasa Bowling Club has also been set for next month.
This was confirmed yesterday by the Labasa Bowling Club secretary Suresh Sharma.
“We normally have competition once or twice in a week but we haven’t had it for two weeks now because of bad weather,” Sharma said.
“Nevertheless, we are happy to receive numerous supports from business houses in Labasa and definitely we will continue to have bowling next year.”
Edited by Osea Bola
