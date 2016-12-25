The Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar handing over the cheque to the house fire victim, Phyllis Campbell in Nadi yesterday. Photo:NICOLETTE CHAMBERS

Three families in Nadi whose homes were recently razed by fire expressed gratitude yesterday to the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation after they received $1000 each.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar said the ministry was always ready to assist these families since they had lost everything.

The three families live in Navakai, Nakavu and Nadele.

“We provided immediate help of $1000 to fire victims and that is why we visited these three families,” said Ms Bhatnagar.

She said it was an emotional experience hearing stories of the families who had lost their belongings in the fire.

She said the ministry also needed to take into consideration the kids who are members of the households that were burnt down since it could affect their education.

Ms Bhatnagar has encouraged people to lend a helping hand to assist fire victims in the future and also those who are in need of immediate assistance.

While visiting the three families Ms Bhatnagar made a quick stop at the St Mina Children’s Home in Martintar in Nadi.

The 17 children of the Home are being taken care of by 10 caregivers. They were fortunate to have Ms Bhatnagar visit them yesterday with Christmas gifts.

Ms Bhatnagar acknowledged Save the Children Fiji together with her ministry, for providing the kids with the gifts.

She also acknowledged the caretakers who were present yesterday for keeping the area clean and for catering for the children’s need.

However, Ms Bhatnagar said she would visit a few homes on the way especially those in flood prone areas to see if they needed assistance. Fire victim, Phyllis Campbell said she was thankful for the ministry’s generous assistance.

