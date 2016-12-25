Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

It’s Heart-breaking: Little Boy Semesa’s Mum

Ratu Kadavulevu School students carry the casket of six-year-old Semesa Levy at Wainibuku Cemetary yesterday. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga
December 25
11:00 2016
Oh my child, why do you have to leave me so soon? grieved Emele Levy.

Her son, Semesa Levy, six, was killed in an accident on Wednesday morning along Vuci Rd, Nausori and was laid to rest yesterday.

In the Itaukei language she weaped:  “Oilei sa mosi dina.” (It’s heart-breaking.)

Her husband John Levy while speaking to the Fiji Sun said, he was in terrible shock when he heard about his son’s death.

“I was away from my family and was in a strange country. What I went through when I heard the bad news over a phone call is beyond explanation,” he said.

Mr Levy said that he had just farewell his family on Wednesday for a holiday work in Australia.

“I farewelled my family and gave them a few advices as a father, but circumstances have brought me back here today (yesterday),” he said.

He said his late son requested for a tablet for video games when he returned from Australia.

“I brought the tablet along which will be used by his elder brother.”

Mr Levy said he was experiencing something that he has never experienced before and it’s emotional.

“I treated him as daddy’s boy,” he said.

He said that he was grateful to the family, friends, teachers and students of Ratu Kadavulevu School, the community at large and Fiji Airways and its crew for sharing his pain.

“I believe the government should impose assessments on our roads and I think there should be speed breakers on our roads,” added Mr Levy.

When asked about how his Christmas would be without his son, he said: “Spiritually I’ve accepted that my son had left us.”

“In the first Christmas many children were killed, to allow the Messiah to live. And this Christmas my son has repeated what happened during the first Christmas.”

 

Edited by Maraia Vula

Feedback:  selita.bolanavanua@fijisun.com.fj

1 Comment

  1. Nathan Owens
    Nathan Owens December 27, 12:49

    Rest in peace child.Iam from Australia and Iam saddened to see so many accidents occurring in a small country Fiji your driver’s are very careless and should be thoroughly tested and obey traffic rules

    Reply to this comment

