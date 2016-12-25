Letters to the Editor

Christmas

Avesi Kalokalo,

Yalalevu, Ba

‘Tis the season to be merry,

Supposedly born was the Son of Mary.

On this date the 25th of December,

The birth of Christ we do remember.

But in recent years I’ve been so bothered,

By Santa’s ‘claus’ of Christ’s birth he smothered,

He’s stolen the limelight of the reason for the season,

Had I been judge, he’d be guilty of treason!

But then again Saint Nicholas is not to be blamed,

For twas tradition and folklore who spread his fame.

For centuries past they drank and they sang,

On this very date cheers and laughter rang.

Through the season during winter,

They lit fires and the splinter.

They gave gifts in regalia,

They worshipped Saturnalia.

I guess changing Christ’s birthday is no big a deal,

We’ve been doing it for centuries with passion and zeal.

I guess He won’t mind, that Son of Joseph and Mary,

‘Tis the season to be Jolly and Merry!

Merry Christmas to all!

Holy night mystery

Samuela Kailawadoko,

Waqadra, Nadi

As Christians enter into the deep mystery of this Holy Night; as night surrounds everything, and deep darkness has come down upon the world, our heavenly mother is penetrated with a most powerful light.

Her mind becomes absorbed in the splendor of eternal wisdom; her heart opens itself to the most ardent brightness of love; her soul is penetrated by the ray of the fullness of grace and of holiness and her body opens to the gift of her divine son.

With her motherly arms, she places in the squalid manger her heavenly child, born in this night of deep darkness.

But the stars shine brightly in the heavens, as the angels proclaim the song of the celestial harmonies and the shepherds come to the cave to bring the homage of the simple, the poor and the pure heart.

The true light that enlightens every man was coming into the world.

He was in the world and the world was made through him, yet the world did not know him.

He came into the world which is his own, but his own people did not accept him.

A few however, have believed in him.

On this Holy night, allow yourselves to be penetrated by his divine splendor and become, you yourselves, witness of his light.

Because the darkness is now becoming deeper, as the moment of the return of Jesus in glory draws closer.

Merry Christmas and have a blessed one.

Christmas season

Wise Muavono ,

Lautoka

I thought Jesus was the reason for the Christmas season.

Did that change?

If so, I didn’t get the memo.

Christmas is a time where Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

We celebrate God taking on human form, destined to be crucified, so that our sins would be forgiven.

Rather than see it as the sacred holiday that it is, the retail industry sees dollar signs.

Sad eh ?

