Levuka Lights Up
December 25
14:45 2016
The old capital lit up on Thursday night. A Christmas tree was set-up along the Levuka Town Beachfront which brought light and cheer to Levuka residents.
About 40 members from the Kalaba church choir in Levuka sang Christmas carols in front of the Christmas tree.
Levuka Town Council chief executive officer Josese Rakuita said the council wanted to do something different.
“We have plans for the old Capital and this was, just to light up the town and bring everyone together.
“This is the first time we have done something like this with a Christmas tree in the middle of the town and we are also planning to distribute gifts.”
Photo: Manhar Vithal
