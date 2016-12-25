Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Lotus Money Exchange Thief Arrested, Safe Found In Wailoku

December 25
2016
A 30 year old man was arrested at a Suva hotel and is in custody for his alleged involvement in the aggravated robbery case at the Lotus Money Exchange outlet in Suva.

The suspect was arrested late this week and several foreign currencies were recovered.

The investigation team has also recovered the safe from a nearby cliff along Wailoku yesterday.

The hunt for the other suspects continue with officers working throughout the Christmas long weekend.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said all efforts are being put in by his investigators to arrest those responsible.

