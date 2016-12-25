Pau’s Jale Vatubua in top form. Photo: French Top 14

Our rugby players continue to shine for their clubs during the French Top 14 competition. According to Planet-Rugby, establishing his mark is strong running second five eight Jale Vatubua when he scored Pau’s winning try. Also, Vodafone Flying Fijian centre Albert Vulivuli combined well with Dan Carter as they steered Racing 92s defence campaign back on track.

Fijian 4 steer Brive to victory

Fijian four- Sevanaia Galala, Benito Masilevu, Sisa Koyamaibole and Dominiko Waqaniburotu helped Brive to a 22-6 win over Lyon at the Stade Amedee Domenech, Brive.

They had too much ammunition for their visitors and it was the boot of Gaëtan Germain which paved the way to victory as he kicked 17 points via five penalties and a conversion. Lyon opened the scoring via a Frédéric Michalak penalty in the fourth minute but the home side soon drew level when Germain succeeded with his first effort from the kicking tee shortly afterwards.

In the 12th minute, Brive prop Patrick-Albert Toetu barged over from close quarters and after checking with the TMO, referee Alexandre Ruiz awarded the try which was Toetu’s first five-pointer of the season. Germain added the extras and slotted three more penalties which meant Brive led 19-6 at the interval.

The second half was a much closer affair as Lyon were more competitive. The only points of the half came via Germain’s boot when he slotted a penalty in the 67th minute.

Nakaitaci scores in Clermont big win

Noa Nakaitaci scored a try while Peceli Yato was the enforcer for Clermont as they walloped Stade Francasi 46-10. The big win cemented Celrmont’s place at the top of the table. Also Fijian centre Waisea Nayacalevu toiled hard for Stade Francaise while Josua Raisuqe was yellow carded.

The home side drew first blood when Clermont were given a penalty and the fly-half Patricio Fernández made no mistake in getting the three points for his side. Their lead was short lived as Stade Français scored through flanker Sekou Macalou to give the visitors a two point lead but couldn’t take full advantage as they missed the conversion.

Clermont the replied promptly with a penalty regaining the lead through Fernández’s boot. Minutes later, Clermont winger Adrien Planté had the ball in space and managed to get over the line to score for his side making the score 11-5 22 minutes in. As Stade Français seemed as though they were building momentum they suffered the major set-back of their replacement Josaia Raisuqe copping a yellow card, sending the player off until just before the end of the first half. Fernandez then knocked over another three points.

Clermont winger Planté then got their second try of the game when the winger crossed over the line to extend his side’s score which started to look quite imposing for the visitors.

The home side, on a roll, then scored another try when the fly-half Fernandez crossed over. The visitors replied rapidly though as veteran Wallaby scrum-half Will Genia also scored a try making the score 25-10 to Clermont. Clermont furthered their try-count to four when French international Nakaitaci crossed over the line before finally rounding off their routing of Stade Français when lock Sitaleki Timani scored.

Vatubua scores winning try

Strong running Pau second five eight Jale Vatubua scored a try as they scored an upset 18-16 win over Bordeauz-Begles on Friday night. Vatubua was well supported by winger Mosese Ratuvou. It was a quiet start to the game, with both side’s displaying excellent defence. Bordeaux were the first to break the silence though in the 18th minute when they were awarded a penalty and scrum-half Baptiste Serin calmy knocked the ball over for the three points.

Bordeaux Begles then extended their lead when New Zealand recruit Luke Braid crossed for the first try of the game and Serin added the two points. Pau responded quickly though as five minutes after, scrum-half Thibault Daubagna scores his side’s first points of the game making the score 10-7 after Tom Taylor kicked the conversion.

Pau then levelled the score when Taylor added to his tally and knocked over a penalty. The levelled scorelines weren’t long lived when Lionel Beauxis kicked his first points of the game. Pau stole the game right at the end though when inside centre Vatubua dotted down for his side’s second try and the winning five-pointer in the game.

Lovobalavu’s try fail to lift club

Veteran Fijian centre Gabirieli Lovobalavu scored a try but it was not enough to beat La Rochelle yesterday. La Rochelle with Fijian trio Levani Botia, Kini Murimurivalu and Jone Qovu ran away with a 42-17 win. They overturned a 14-point half-time deficit in a thrilling clash at Stade Jean Dauger.

The home side delivered a superb first half performance and raced into a 17-3 lead at the break but four second half tries from La Rochelle flyer Gabriel Lacroix helped his team to secure the win. This after Gabriele Lovobalavu and Baptiste Chouzenoux crossed for tries inside the opening quarter, which were both converted by Manu Saubusse who also slotted a penalty.

The visitors’ only points during this period came via a solitary penalty from Zack Holmes shortly before half-time. It was all La Rochelle after the break, however, and Lacroix led the fightback with his tries during a 10-minute spurt midway through the half. Holmes converted three of Lacroix’s tries after kicking three penalties earlier in the half. He sealed the visitors’ win when he converted a penalty try five minutes before the final whistle.

The result means Bayonne are now firmly rooted to the bottom of the table after Grenoble’s victory over Toulouse on Thursday.

Vulivuli’s Racing 92 bounce back

Racing 92 got their campaign back on track when they grinded out a 23-10 victory over Castres at Stade Yves du Manoir.

Flying Fijian centre Albert Vulivuli was in control for Racing 92 as the champions, who were under pressure after losing back-to-back matches to Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup, bounced back in style and outscored their visitors by three tries to one.

Dan Carter kicked two early penalties which gave Racing a 6-0 lead before Benjamin Urdapilleta replied with a three-pointer from the kicking tee which meant the hosts led 6-3 after 20 minutes. Two tries from Xavier Chauveau and Wenceslas Lauret shortly before the half-hour mark extended Racing’s lead and they were 18-3 in front at half-time.

The second half was a tough slog as both sides tried to gain the ascendancy and we had to wait until the 71st minute for the game’s next score – Yannick Nyanga crossing for what would prove to be the match winning try.

Thomas Combezou managed to score a consolation try shortly before the end for the visitors who drop below Racing in the standings after this result.

Fijian due shine for Montpellier

Montpellier with Nemani Nadolo and Timoci Naguca survived a Toulon fight back to win 33-29 at home on Friday.

The home side scored the first points of the match when former Springbok centre Francois Steyn scored two consecutive penalties making the score 6-0 minutes in. After that it became a battle of the boot as Toulon fly-half Pierre Bernard scored two penalties of his own to level the score. Montpellier scored their first try of the game when full-back Joffrey Michel crossed over making the score 16-6 after Steyn’s conversion.

Toulon then crept back into the game after a series of penalties but Montpellier pulled away again when hooker Shalva Mamukashvili scored a try of his own just before the half time whistle making the half time score 24-12.

In the 54th minute Mamukashvili got his second try of the match, gaining a commanding lead over their opponents, with score at 33-15 after the conversion.

Toulon finally scored their first try of the game Australian Liam Gill crossed over the whitewash in the 73rd minute. And they pushed the home side close in the dying minutes of the game when Marcel Van der Merwe scored in the 81st minute.

