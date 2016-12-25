Liku Valewai at her new home at Wainibuku Subdivision yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Liku Veilewai broke down in tears when she received the keys to her new home yesterday from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the Wainibuku Subdivision in Nasinu.

Her husband, the late Private Temo Veilewai, of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, was one of the six loyal men who were killed in the 2000 mutiny during a shoot-out between loyal RFMF soldiers and rebel soldiers of the Counter Revolutionary Warfare Unit (CRW).

The Prime Minister had promised the families of those who fell victim to the 2000 military camp mutiny would be provided homes as an appreciation from Government to the officers, who died in the line of duty.

“This is one of the happiest moments of life since my husband’s death. I want to thank the honourable Prime Minister for our new house. It is like a Christmas present for me and my children,” she said.

Mrs Veilewai said her children had to live without a father who was killed while on duty during the mutiny by CRW rebels.

“Every year we remember my late husband by having a small family gathering.

“He died on the 2nd of November, 2000,” she said.

“It was hard for me and my children. Even I had to struggle because I had to play both roles. I had to fill in as a father-figure when it is needed,” she said.

The woman from Moala said she was excited to start a new life in her home.

“Now we have to start buying our new furniture before I move in with my children,” she aid.

“Our father was a hero. He died while he was on duty and we will always cherish him.

“I also want to thank RFMF, Government and Defence Ministry officials for our new home.

“My children were toddlers when their father died, I wish my husband was still alive so that he can witness what they have achieved in life.”

