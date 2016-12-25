Vodafone Fijian Bati to play in next year’s World Cup. Photo: Samoa Observer

The Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) will review its sponsorship next year.

FNRL chief executive officer Timoci Naleba said this was part of their resolution to re-look at its operation and sets up its own business in future.

“This included the review of the current sponsor(s) and acquiring interests from other businesses,” Naleba said.

“FNRL also intends to set up other forms of businesses which will ensure that it operates without relying too much on sponsorship and government funding.

“FNRL has also submitted proposals to the Government on acquisition of certain assets and assistance on certain initiatives.

“These proposals are aligned to government’s grassroots development programmes and self-help projects, youth and sports development and with Governments wider economic policies especially sports tourism,” Naleba added.

“FNRL intends to acquire and implement quality management tools so that it becomes a certified and quality accredited sport organisation. This process is cumbersome but is necessary.”

Playing England

The Vodafone Fijian Bati side is most likely to play England before the Rugby League World Cup next year.

The RLWC will be held in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea from October 26 to December 2.

Naleba said the Bati and England match is one match they are looking forward to 2017.

“Still to be confirmed but looks promising,” Naleba said.

Other major tournaments FNRL is looking forward to 2017 includes RLWC, Champion vs Champion in February where the local club champs will play their counterparts from Papua New Guinea, Pacific Test in May, Fiji Residents play Canada and France.

2016 Highlights: Competition:

*Successful implementation of the Zone competition;

*Setting up of a High Performance Unit and elite player data base;

*Defeating the Toa Samoa in Samoa;

*Residents winning against Canada, Tonga;

Series against NRL Inter-States and the English Community Lions.

Setting the Direction

Introduction of the guiding concept ‘KALAWA’ to help the Rugby League communities identify themselves and support the direction and initiatives that will take FNRL forward in the next 10 years.

Proper Management

FNRL was able to meet the financial requirements of the Fijian National Sports Commission supplying especially its audited financial reports. Edited by Osea Bola

