Meli Malani competes at the Rio Olympic Games. Photo: Zimbio

This year has been a successful year for Fiji Swimming (FS) after the hosting of the Oceania Swimming Championship in Suva.

FS president Ben Rova said with more tournaments, it has enabled them to improve performance of the swimmers.

“We promoted the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect,” Rova said.

“This was through the hosting of all our local competitions, where we get together from the eastern and western division to compete and bond throughout the year.

“We hosted the Oceania Swimming Championships, a huge success where 15 countries came to Fiji and there were more friendships and bonds.”

FS hosted 10 local swimming competitions this year and two swimmers represented Fiji at the Rio Olympics in August.

“Through FASANOC we accessed Olympic Solidarity funding for two swimmers to go to the Olympics. Matelita Buadromo trained went to Australia to train under Vince Raleigh, a qualified Olympic coach for Australia and Meli Malani went to Spires Institute in the USA.

“We accessed coaches funding to facilitate educational programmes to ensure the pathway of Olympics and encouraging the development of the sport.

“We have a completed strategic plan for swimming.”

Dennis Miller was re-elected as the president of Oceania Swimming Association after the Oceania Swimming Congress held in Suva.

“In June 2016, we hosted the most successful Oceania Swimming Championships in Fiji.

“This was an Olympic qualifying event, 15 countries from around the region attended including Hawaii. The Oceania Congress was held in Fiji for the first time.

“FINA president, senior vice-presidents and his executive committee members attended the congress and championships.

“We facilitated two technical courses for the Oceania region- an Open water technical course and a technical course for stroke judges at pool side.

“FS is now in partnership with the Pacific Sports Partnership programme from Oceania which will promote learning to swim and safety in the water to help reduce drowning and promote health and awareness throughout Fiji,’ he said.

FS membership comprised 400 swimmers, 20 registered coaches and nine active swimming clubs

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback: paulini.ratulailai@fijisun.com.fj