Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Time’s Up, Says Rinakama

Time’s Up, Says Rinakama
Reverend Joji Rinakama.
December 25
13:25 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Naitasiri rugby head coach Reverend Joji Rinakama has called it a day.

Rev Rinakama, who has been coaching the Naitasiri team for eight years, described his journey as a memorable one.

‘I’m thankful to the boys for a good 2016 and I’m wishing the new committee all the best for the new season,”the Lutu, Wainibuka, native said.

“I’ve been telling my family that it’s time for me to retire from rugby. I’ve been in rugby for a long time and I think it’s time for me to call it a day.

“I’ve been coaching provincial teams like Tailevu, Navosa, Nadroga and Naitasiri and this journey has been a wonderful and memorable one.

“I started off with the Navosa team in 2000 until they reached the major union competition.

“I joined Nadroga in 2004-2008 and with Naitasiri from 2009.

“But I’ll be helping around during training and continue to support my home team and I am thankful for my family for supporting my rugby journey.”

He described Naitasiri as a tough team with a lot of young players who can one day beat Nadroga.

‘Our major plan is to develop our young players and one of the major challenges is a lot of our senior players are joining other districts as they provide employment.

“Nadroga still have their older players playing for them but it’s not the case for Naitasiri.

‘I’m happy for those who have secured their contract overseas.  2016 is a good year but unfortunately we lost out to Nadroga in the semi-final for the Skipper Cup and lost by two points in the Farebrother Sullivan Challenge.

“Another challenge is we have to fork out money from our pocket to fund the team during camp.

“I had to pay for my own way to train the players as I live in Nacokaika.

“But I do it for the sake of my home team.

“I hope the new committee will look into the problems the team faces.”

He was also a member of the Vodafone Flying  Fijians coaching staff in 2006-2008.

 

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  paulini.ratulailai@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
2017 Coral Coast 7sTelecom Fijiana head coach Iliesa Tanivula
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.