Reverend Joji Rinakama.

Naitasiri rugby head coach Reverend Joji Rinakama has called it a day.

Rev Rinakama, who has been coaching the Naitasiri team for eight years, described his journey as a memorable one.

‘I’m thankful to the boys for a good 2016 and I’m wishing the new committee all the best for the new season,”the Lutu, Wainibuka, native said.

“I’ve been telling my family that it’s time for me to retire from rugby. I’ve been in rugby for a long time and I think it’s time for me to call it a day.

“I’ve been coaching provincial teams like Tailevu, Navosa, Nadroga and Naitasiri and this journey has been a wonderful and memorable one.

“I started off with the Navosa team in 2000 until they reached the major union competition.

“I joined Nadroga in 2004-2008 and with Naitasiri from 2009.

“But I’ll be helping around during training and continue to support my home team and I am thankful for my family for supporting my rugby journey.”

He described Naitasiri as a tough team with a lot of young players who can one day beat Nadroga.

‘Our major plan is to develop our young players and one of the major challenges is a lot of our senior players are joining other districts as they provide employment.

“Nadroga still have their older players playing for them but it’s not the case for Naitasiri.

‘I’m happy for those who have secured their contract overseas. 2016 is a good year but unfortunately we lost out to Nadroga in the semi-final for the Skipper Cup and lost by two points in the Farebrother Sullivan Challenge.

“Another challenge is we have to fork out money from our pocket to fund the team during camp.

“I had to pay for my own way to train the players as I live in Nacokaika.

“But I do it for the sake of my home team.

“I hope the new committee will look into the problems the team faces.”

He was also a member of the Vodafone Flying Fijians coaching staff in 2006-2008.

