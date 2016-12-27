Lotus Foreign Exchange robbery accused, Sunia Roraqio outside Court yesterday. Photo: Ronald Kumar

A 30-year-old man who appeared in court for aggravated burglary and theft from the Lotus Money Exchange was yesterday refused bail.

Sunia Roraqio appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili during a special court sitting at the Suva Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Jolame Uludole informed the court that Roraqio had been in custody since Thursday and he wished to apply for bail so he could enjoy the New Year.

Police Prosecutor Corporal Josua Shaw objected to bail and informed the court that it was an indictable offence.

Corporal Shaw also informed the court that Roraqio had offended whilst on bail for another matter and he had a record for dishonoring being granted bail.

It was further alleged by Corporal Shaw that Roraqio was a habitual offender and was a threat to the public.

Roraqio was arrested at the Suva Hotel and brought into custody for his alleged involvement in the aggravated robbery case at the Lotus Money Exchange outlet in Suva.

Several foreign currencies were recovered and the safe was recovered from near a cliff in Wailoku.

The case has been adjourned to January 9 for mention.

Meanwhile, Police were continuing investigations for seven other suspects.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 600 kilogramme safe contained more than $60,000 including foreign currencies.

“Some of the amount has been collected from the first suspect but it is yet to confirm the exact amount recovered,” Ms Naisoro said.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said all efforts were being put in by his investigators to arrest those responsible.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

