An Unforgettable Christmas Day For Inmates

December 27
11:00 2016
Seventy-five year-old Kusitino Buka of Lautoka had to wake up so early on Christmas to prepare food for the special day.

It is a day he has been looking forward to not only because it’s Christmas but because the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) is making it extra special for all those under their care by allowing their immediate family members to spend the day with them.

Mr Buka has two sons incarcerated and he was thankful for the opportunity given to celebrate Christmas with them. He was amongst the hundreds of people who turned out at the various Correction Facilities around the country to be with their closed ones.

“We want to thank FCS for allowing us to spend Christmas with our loved ones. They are here because of some of their wrong judgements and we always think about them during special occassion such as this but we are thankful to be given the opportunity to bring Christmas and the days message to them.”

Fifty-four-year old Asena Nakesa had to leave her Malolo Island home so she would not miss out on the opportunity.

“It’s Christmas and we want to spend it with our loved ones. My brother has been in jail for the past nine years and this is the first time for us to be allowed to spend Christmas with them,” Ms Nakesa said.

“Our 87-year-old mother had also wanted to come when we were informed that we could spend Christmas with our family members inside but I had to beg her not to come because she is old and traveling by boat and on the road will be hard for her.”

Veronica Naduva, 54, of Suva accompanied her children and grandchildren to visit her son at the Naboro Maximum facility.

“Today is one of the happiest days of my life because I’m able to spend Christmas with my son. People may have a different perspective about them being jailed but FCS is changing that perspective and I’m so grateful this event is being organised for us to come and enjoy it with our loved ones.”

Inmates were allowed to spend the day with their immediate family members in the 13 correction facilities nationwide.

In doing so, FCS is bringing Christmas and the day’s message of love, sharing , forgiveness and hope to those who have fallen in the wrong side of the law.

Commissioner of Corrections, Commander Francis Kean stated that the intent behind this special occassion was for prisoners to understand that we care, their families and loved ones care and that one day they may turn a new leaf and become law abiding citizens contributing positively to our country.

Commander Kean also thanked the men and women of FCS who sacrificed time with their families to make the special visit possible on Christmas.

Source: Fiji Corrections Service

Feedback:  jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

 

