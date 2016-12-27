Baby Born After A Decade Of Marriage
It was a truly joyful Christmas at the Lautoka Hospital on Sunday morning, for Naomi Korolevu as she delivered her first child after ten years of marriage.
Korolevu said a she delivered her healthy baby girl after eight hours of labour at 4am on Sunday.
She excitedly said that she had named the baby Pearlyn for a special reason.
“We have named her Pearlyn because she is our precious possession,” she said.
“This was our first baby after 10 years of our marriage which is no less than a Christmas miracle.”
Ms Korolevu said they had already planned a feast for the newest member of her family.
“We have already planned a big family gathering which would be on the 4th night from the baby birth which is according to our Fijian custom,” she said.
The father was not present as he was busy on his farm. However Ms Korolevu said he too was extremely excited about his first child.
Edited by Rusiate Mataika
