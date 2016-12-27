Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Cathedral Celebrates With Spirit Of Giving

Cathedral Celebrates With Spirit Of Giving
December 27
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Christmas celebrations continued with the morning mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva on Sunday.

The mass was conducted by Father John Crispin.

Church member for over two decades, Vinaina Ratuveilawa, said Christmas was so joyful every year when celebrations began.

“Our celebrations actually started yesterday with the Christmas vigil midnight mass on Christmas Eve by the His Grace Archbishop Peter Loy Chong,” Ms Ratuveilawa said.

“We had so many activities for everyone and a small drama of Jesus’s birth played by the children.”

She said the reason for Christmas was the birth of the Lord Jesus.

“It is all because of our Saviour Jesus Christ that we are blessed to celebrate another Christmas and the coming New Year,” she said.

“We also distributed groceries to about 20 needy families during the vigil mass.

“The groceries were donated by the parishes themselves and we are glad to distribute it to the ones in need of it during Christmas.”

She said the church encouraged families to get together and enjoy this day as it was a season of giving without the hope or greed of receiving.

“We should always thank the Lord for all we have and pray to bless us and our loved ones every day,” she said.

“We should celebrate this season with respect and joy as this is all about giving and following Jesus.”

 Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Ashna KumarChristmas CelebrationsFather John Crispin.FIJI NEWSHis Grace Archbishop Peter Loy Chong
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.