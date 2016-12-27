Christmas celebrations continued with the morning mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva on Sunday.

The mass was conducted by Father John Crispin.

Church member for over two decades, Vinaina Ratuveilawa, said Christmas was so joyful every year when celebrations began.

“Our celebrations actually started yesterday with the Christmas vigil midnight mass on Christmas Eve by the His Grace Archbishop Peter Loy Chong,” Ms Ratuveilawa said.

“We had so many activities for everyone and a small drama of Jesus’s birth played by the children.”

She said the reason for Christmas was the birth of the Lord Jesus.

“It is all because of our Saviour Jesus Christ that we are blessed to celebrate another Christmas and the coming New Year,” she said.

“We also distributed groceries to about 20 needy families during the vigil mass.

“The groceries were donated by the parishes themselves and we are glad to distribute it to the ones in need of it during Christmas.”

She said the church encouraged families to get together and enjoy this day as it was a season of giving without the hope or greed of receiving.

“We should always thank the Lord for all we have and pray to bless us and our loved ones every day,” she said.

“We should celebrate this season with respect and joy as this is all about giving and following Jesus.”

