Patients at the Labasa Hospital were all smiles when they received gifts from members of the Lions Clubs of Labasa who visited them yesterday.

The team visited about 100 patients who spent Christmas at the Labasa Hospital.

One of the patients, Anaseini Biliwale from Vuna, Taveuni said they were blessed to have been visited by the team.

“It is the thought that always counts and we are indeed blessed to have people stopover by our beds and share the love on this very special day,” Ms Biliwale said.

“Our families are not with us and when we have visitors, it always brings smiles to our faces and we know that we are loved.”

The President of the club Mohammed Imraaz Rizwaan said Christmas was the time to share and bless others especially for disadvantaged people and the ones who could not be with their families because they were in the hospital.

“We just want to share the Christmas love to the patients and it is important that we do so because we already know that they would not be spending Christmas at their homes and we carry this out every year,” Mr Rizwaan said.

“All the patients received a piece of cake, a packet of fun flavour, an apple and for the children we gave them a toy each in addition to this and the same to the staff plus a packet of biscuit.

“There were approximately 100 patients at the hospital and about 50 staff.

“We also visited the Babasiga Ashram and we gave them a gift hamper each and food stuff.”

