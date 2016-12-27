Coconut wireless

The grog service

Well, well, this is new. From what has been seen, public service vehicle drivers and other drivers, of course, have started a new trend.

Mixing two-litre juice bottles with yaqona and swiping grog throughout the day. Anyone else finds this worrying?

‘Season Of Death’ in this Tikina

Some say they come in twos, threes or even fours. But one tikina (district of three villages) is reeling from 10 deaths in six weeks. There is no rhyme or reason. It’s been a particularly trying year for the villagers after Tropical Cyclone Winston and Tropical Depression 04F.

As they say goodbye to a “season of death”, they are keeping fingers crossed that 2017 will be a better year.

Suspect caught out by the truth

A journalist covering court called up a suspect, who had just left the courthouse, to ask more about the case the suspect is embroiled in.

Upon answering, the suspect very calmly replied that he has just woken up and is home. Little white lie, anyone?

Cabbies caught out in open

A concerned citizen is wondering why taxi drivers are using a big tree along Toganivalu Road in Suva to relieve themselves at any time of the day.

The question being asked is why can’t these cabbies go to a public toilet rather doing it out in the open.

Social media: loud Yes, majority Not

Who else remembers the social media outcry when plans were being made to cut an ivi tree in Suva because of its risk? Well, the driver of the car it fell on sure wishes it had been cut.

Sometimes, the loudest voice (especially on social media) does not mean the majority have spoken.

And thank you, Captain McLeish

A reminder from down Nadroga way came in the mail. A letter from retired Royal Navy Reserve Captain and Merchant Mariner Douglas McLeish.

He asked for a return of the Coconut Wireless column of old.

He wrote: “It was interesting, informative, very witty and a warning to ‘Big Noters’ who thought they could beat the system and rip it off and behave immorally with impunity.”

Aye, aye, Captain.

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj