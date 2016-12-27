Widow Titilia Bhan (in red saree), lamenting on losing her husband. Photo: Shahani Mala

The wife and daughter of road accident victim 58-year-old Rati Bhan wept openly for their loss yesterday during the funeral at their home in Narere.

Daughter Pooja Bhan hugged her father’s photo against her chest and cried “Why did you leave me?”

She was pouring her heart out as she said goodbye to her father who died in a road accident in Naboro on Friday.

His brother-in-law Vijay Kumar was also with him when the accident happened that killed both of them.

The men were in a maroon private car that collided with a Blue Gas Tanker truck just after Kalokolevu, Naboro.

Ms Bhan was the late Mr Bhan’s favourite daughter and she has been residing in Australia for past one year with her husband.

In tears Ms Bhan said in Hindi: “My father was my best friend and with whom I will share my problems.”

Spouse, Titlia Bhan, who is a Rewa native, said it was a big loss for the family.

“I will miss my husband so much,” she said.

Ms Bhan said she did not know her husband had passed away until the family were on their way to the hospital.

“My son informed me about the accident but he did not tell me about my husband’s death,” she said.

“When we were on our way to the hospital then I came to know that my husband’s dead.”

Mrs Bhan said she was really shocked when she saw her husband’s body.

Mr Bhan was yesterday cremated at the Dignified Cremations at Adi Lady Davila Road in Davuilevu.

The Bhans were married for 39 years and have five children and nine grandchildren.

“Before going to his sister’s place in Kalokolevu, Naboro, he asked me to come along with him,” Ms Bhan said.

“I refused because for the two weeks the weather condition was unfavourable. I told him that I have to wash clothes and prepare for Christmas.”

Ms Bhan said her husband then said goodbye to her and went to his sister’s place.

Meanwhile, the late Mr Bhan’s brother-in-law Vijay Kumar’s funeral will be held at his family home in Kalokolevu, Naboro, tomorrow.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj