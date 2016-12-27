Source: investment fiji

Founder of Foneology, James Trusler couldn’t be happier when he walked up the stage to collect the second award of the night for the company during the 2016 Westpac Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

Foneology bagged the Service in Excellence.

The Award for Service Excellence was supported by LICI, the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

It recognised organisations that have achieved outstanding results -through initiatives that demonstrate leadership and commitment to service excellence marketed to an international audience.

This award was open to outstanding customer champions – businesses that operate customer-centric organizations where the customer is truly king.

Celebrating those organisations demonstrating the link between customer service and profit, the Award recognized Foneology for constantly striving to exceed customer expectations, industry leading standards of service, and innovation around customer experience.

For Mr Trusler, investing in capacity building of his staff is one of the proven ways of enhancing service delivery.

“We are very focused on service and ensure that our technicians are trained and actually have the correct standard which meets the requirements of Australia and New Zealand. I think my staff have done an excellent job this year,” said Mr Trusler.

“We make sure that our staff are trained. We have our technicians been to New Zealand twice this year for training on latest mobile phones,” he said.

“A person in Australia and New Zealand maybe very particular about certain things so we have to ensure that the service we provide in Fiji meets that requirement of those countries.

“We have to empower our staff and our managers to actually manage the technicians, ensure that they have right tools to do the right job basically.”