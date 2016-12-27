Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Govt MP Faces Assault Charge

Government Member of Parliament, Balwinder Singh outside Police Prosecution office in Suva yesterday. Photo: Ronald Kumar.
December 27
11:00 2016
Government Member of Parliament (MP) Balmindar Singh has been charged with one count of assault and will be produced in court at a later date.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday confirmed Mr Singh has been released over the weekend.

“He has been charged with one count of assault and was released over the weekend following medical advice.

“He will be produced in court on a charge and summons case whereby the next court date will be appointed by the court.

“It is alleged he assaulted a 30-year-old man in a nightclub early this month,” Ms Naisoro said.

Mr Singh was seen at the Police Prosecution office at the Suva Court premises after he was released.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Singh did not wish to comment on the issue.

Edited by Maraia Vula

Feedback:  ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj

