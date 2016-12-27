Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Inmates Celebrate With Families

December 27
11:00 2016
Inmates of the Labasa Corrections Centre were not left out in this year’s Christmas festivities as families were given the green-light to come and enjoy it with their loved ones.

The facility was abuzz as people converged in a marquee, in the facility compound, sharing meals and stories with the inmates.

The family day programme began with a morning Christmas service before people started pouring in.

People dressed for the occasion walked in with containers of food to share with the inmates.

Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Jo Kulinidilo said this was a time for the inmates to get together with their loved ones.

One of the families who came in to visit an inmate said they were very thankful to the Fiji Corrections Service and Government for allowing them to do this.

Jitendra Kumar and his family, dressed in their best marched up the Vaturekuka hill to visit a relative undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre.

“We are so happy and blessed to be given this time to visit our loved ones on Christmas Day,” Mr Kumar said.

“This is one of the most important times of the year where we get together with families, to sit and share a meal with them.

“The opportunity given to us, the families of inmates, to come, talk and eat with them is one of the greatest gifts that we could give them.”

Mr Kumar said that one of the most important things about Christmas was about sharing the love and putting a smile on people’s faces.

“Today we would be able to do just that, as our relatives would be happy to meet us. I am very thankful and happy.”

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: josaia.ralago@fijisun.com.fj

 

