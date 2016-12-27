Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Kubulau Farmer Excited With Daughter’s Birth

Kilikiti Seci holds his newborn daughter in excitement. Photo: Josaia Ralago
December 27
11:00 2016
A farmer from Kubulau in Bua could not hide his excitement as he held the first baby born on  Christmas Day at the Labasa Hospital.

And what made the event extra special was that the 4.1 kilogramme, healthy baby girl was his daughter.

“I am very happy because she is born on Christmas Day which is one of the most important dates on our calendar as it marks the birth of our saviour, Jesus Christ,” an elated Kilikiti Seci said.

Mr Seci said his wife was rushed to the hospital at around 11pm the previous night and baby Grace was born 5am the next morning.

“Every child is a blessing and what makes this more special is that her birthday falls the day we mark the birth of Christ,” he said.

“So from next year we will be having double celebrations at our home when we mark Christmas.”

His wife, Seleima Rabuli shared the same sentiments saying; “God has been great and I would like to thank him for my baby girl’s life. I would also like to wish every family out there a blessed Christmas and a wonderful coming new year.”

Grace was the first of the three babies who were born during Christmas Day at the Labasa Hospital.

The second child was Esther and she was born five hours after her to Luisa Duva also from Kubulau in Bua and the third baby was born on Sunday night.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: josaia.ralago@fijisun.com.fj

