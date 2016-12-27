Medical Student Granted Bail
A 19-year-old Fiji National University medical student who fronted court yesterday for allgedly receiving stolen property was granted bail.
Shelvin Prakash along with Kelepi Leilagi Vakacegu, 31, who are charged in relation to theft, appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili at the Suva Magistrates Court.
Prakash’s defence lawyer, Amrit Chand, told the court that his client had applied for bail so that he could prepare for school at the FNU’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Services next year.
Police prosecutor, Corporal Josua Shaw objected to bail and told the court that the two accused were partners, operating in criminal matters.
Corporal Shaw said the Police were still investigating other pending cases against the two men.
Mr Chand replied that his client was not Vakacegu’s partner and that he had no other cases being investigated by the Police.
Mr Ratuvili granted bail to Prakash in the sum of $500 with his parents as sureties, and who signed a bail bond of $500 each.
Vakacegu was denied bail because he did not have a suitable surety.
The case was adjourned to January 9 for pleas to be taken.
Edited by Rusiate Mataika
