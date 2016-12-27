From left: Luisa Duva, baby Esther, and Isimeli Ratusala at the Labasa Hospital on Sunday. Photo: Josaia Ralago

A mother’s faith was reassured on Christmas Day after she gave birth to a healthy baby girl despite being diagnosed with cancer.

The normal birth of baby Esther at the Labasa Hospital on Christmas, against all odds was the greatest gift the family could ask for.

Luisa Duva gave birth to a healthy baby girl at 10:40am after she said she was diagnosed with cancer and she had passed her due date.

Her husband Isimeli Ratusala, of Kubulau in Bua, said the doctors had consulted them for his wife to have a cesarean section operation after she passed her due date which was last week Thursday.

The soft-spoken man said they had wasted no time in contacting their pastor so they could pray for her.

Mr Ratusala said they rushed her to the hospital at 5am Sunday morning and she gave birth five hours later.

“I am very happy that this has happened and this shows how great God is in our lives,” he said.

“And on top of that, we are so blessed that she was born on a very special day which is Christmas Day.”

Mr Ratusala while carrying his fourth child, said they would name her Esther because of the miracle that God has performed for their little girl.

“We will look for a second name later but her first name will be Esther,” he said.

Mr Ratusala said he could not describe how happy he was.

“I just want to thank God for all he has done and for our baby, our great gift this Christmas.”

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

