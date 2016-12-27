Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNBIZ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Mohammed Tazim Leads By Example

Mohammed Tazim Leads By Example
December 27
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Source: investment fiji

Mohammed Tazim served in the Fiji Police Force and aspired to be a lawyer.

However, his dream of wearing the black robe could not come true as he had to join his family business, Amalgamated Pest Control and Hygiene and Sanitisation Services Fiji Ltd in 2005.

While taking over the reins of his family business, little did he realise he has what it takes to be a good leader.

Mr Tazim’s leadership qualities were rewarded when he won the Excellence in Business Leadership Award during the 2016 Westpac Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

The Excellence in Business Leadership Award, sponsored by Golden Manufacturers was presented to an individual who has shaped the business world in Fiji.

This is through steadfast leadership, vision, tenacity and dedication; who is a true leader and role model for other companies.

Mr Tazim was over the moon after receiving this award.

“I am really excited to be honored with such an award and to be receiving it from the Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum, I think it’s an icing on the cake for me,” he said.

Mr Tazim describes a leader as the one who is humble and is able to communicate effectively to anyone regardless of his or her position in an organisation.

“When I took over the business, I only had 5 employees, however, now over the past 12 years we have over 180 employees,” he said.

“It’s all about dreaming and materialising it with a very hardworking staff. It’s always about teamwork.”

Tags
2016 Westpac Prime Minister’s International Business AwardsAmalgamated Pest Control and Hygiene and Sanitisation Services Fiji LtdExcellence in Business Leadership AwardFIJI NEWSFiji Police ForceInvestment FijiMohammed Tazim
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.