Source: investment fiji

Mohammed Tazim served in the Fiji Police Force and aspired to be a lawyer.

However, his dream of wearing the black robe could not come true as he had to join his family business, Amalgamated Pest Control and Hygiene and Sanitisation Services Fiji Ltd in 2005.

While taking over the reins of his family business, little did he realise he has what it takes to be a good leader.

Mr Tazim’s leadership qualities were rewarded when he won the Excellence in Business Leadership Award during the 2016 Westpac Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

The Excellence in Business Leadership Award, sponsored by Golden Manufacturers was presented to an individual who has shaped the business world in Fiji.

This is through steadfast leadership, vision, tenacity and dedication; who is a true leader and role model for other companies.

Mr Tazim was over the moon after receiving this award.

“I am really excited to be honored with such an award and to be receiving it from the Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum, I think it’s an icing on the cake for me,” he said.

Mr Tazim describes a leader as the one who is humble and is able to communicate effectively to anyone regardless of his or her position in an organisation.

“When I took over the business, I only had 5 employees, however, now over the past 12 years we have over 180 employees,” he said.

“It’s all about dreaming and materialising it with a very hardworking staff. It’s always about teamwork.”