Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNCITY

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

New Brother Is Christmas Gift To Siblings: Mum

New Brother Is Christmas Gift To Siblings: Mum
Iva Leo, 33, with her Christmas Baby (not yet named) at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva yesterday. Photo: Ronald Kumar
December 27
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

It was a  joyful moment on Christmas morning for Iva Leo when she gave birth to her fifth child.

The 33-year-old delivered a 3.50 kilogram baby boy at 5.35am in the Anderson Maternity Ward at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital in Suva.

“I feel blessed and happy to give birth to a healthy baby boy on Christmas Day.

“This is the best Christmas gift I have received,” she said.

Ms Leo was married to George Leo 12 years ago. The couple now has five children; three girls and two boys.

The Rotuman couple resides in Cakau Place, Newtown in Nasinu.

“My husband was so happy when he heard that I have given birth to a baby boy,” she said.

“My delivery date was near; therefore, I was not able to buy any Christmas gift for my four children.

“But, their younger brother will be their best Christmas gift.”

Ms Leo said her child was the first baby to be born on a Christmas Day in her family.

“I cannot wait to go have and celebrate this joy with my family members and especially with my four children.

“They will be happy to see their baby brother.

“My husband was so happy when he came to know that I was pregnant.

“He will name our fifth baby boy once I will be discharged from the hospital.”

Ms Leo has conveyed her best wishes for all Fijians for a Happy New Year.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Cakau PlaceChristmasIva LeoNewtown
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.