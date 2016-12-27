Iva Leo, 33, with her Christmas Baby (not yet named) at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva yesterday. Photo: Ronald Kumar

It was a joyful moment on Christmas morning for Iva Leo when she gave birth to her fifth child.

The 33-year-old delivered a 3.50 kilogram baby boy at 5.35am in the Anderson Maternity Ward at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital in Suva.

“I feel blessed and happy to give birth to a healthy baby boy on Christmas Day.

“This is the best Christmas gift I have received,” she said.

Ms Leo was married to George Leo 12 years ago. The couple now has five children; three girls and two boys.

The Rotuman couple resides in Cakau Place, Newtown in Nasinu.

“My husband was so happy when he heard that I have given birth to a baby boy,” she said.

“My delivery date was near; therefore, I was not able to buy any Christmas gift for my four children.

“But, their younger brother will be their best Christmas gift.”

Ms Leo said her child was the first baby to be born on a Christmas Day in her family.

“I cannot wait to go have and celebrate this joy with my family members and especially with my four children.

“They will be happy to see their baby brother.

“My husband was so happy when he came to know that I was pregnant.

“He will name our fifth baby boy once I will be discharged from the hospital.”

Ms Leo has conveyed her best wishes for all Fijians for a Happy New Year.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

