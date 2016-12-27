Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

Police Group Lose RSM Raikabakaba On Christmas Day

December 27, 2016
Regimental Sergeant, Major Josua Raikabakaba.
December 27
11:00 2016
The Police Special Response Unit (PSRU) on Christmas Day lost its Regimental Sergeant Major Josua Raikabakaba.

RSM Raikabakaba went to sleep on Christmas Eve and was found dead by his wife on Sunday morning.

The Commanding Officer (CO) PSRU, Superintendent Malakai Kivarua said they would surely miss RSM Raikabakaba who he described as a hard worker.

According to SP Kivarua, RSM Raikabakaba was their specialist in conducting ceremonial drills.

“It will be hard to find someone to replace RSM Raikabakaba,” he said.

RSM Raikabakaba, without the knowledge of his wife Bui Raikabakaba, last Saturday returned all Fiji Police Force outfit and told those at PSRU that he was retiring.

On Saturday night he was drinking grog with his brother-in-law who came from Sydney to spend Christmas with him at his home at Nawanawa Road, Nadera.

He slept at 2am and when his wife called him at about 11am on Christmas Day, he was dead.

RSM Raikabakaba joined the Fiji Police Force in 2000 and rose through the ranks to RSM.

He has been one of those handpicked from Yaroi, Matuku, to join the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) in 1989 and went on to serve as a peacekeeper in Lebanon.

RSM Raibakaba resigned from the RFMF and joined the Police Force.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu yesterday confirmed that RSM Raikabakaba would be accorded a full Police ceremonial funeral.

ACP Tudravu described RSM Raikabakaba as hard working and was shocked to hear the news of his untimely death,

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: monica.aguilar@fijisun.com.fj

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate TudravuPolice Special Response Unit (PSRU)Regimental Sergeant Major Josua Raikabakaba.
1 Comment

  1. Dolle
    Dolle December 27, 18:16

    RIP TA

    Reply to this comment

