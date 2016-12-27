Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Rewa Football Plans Early Start

Rewa Football Plans Early Start
December 27
10:57 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Rewa Football Association is planning to start their season next month.

The Association will also hold their annual general meeting (AGM) before they decide when to start their local league competition.

Rewa FA president Nazeel Buksh said yesterday they want to start their season early so that they are in-line with the Fiji Football Association’s calendar.

“We want to start our local league competition next month so that we can complete our competition on time before the National Club Championship gets underway,” Buksh said.

“We missed out on this year’s championship and we do not want this to happen next year.”

Rewa failed to field their two top clubs as they did not complete their competition before the cut-off date for the nomination of clubs to play in the NCC.

 

RAYMONDS WIN LEAGUE

Raymonds have been crowned the Rewa FA’s local league champions after a lapse of two years.

Raymonds one of the oldest clubs in the country beat Nausori United to secure the top spot last week.

Khan said they are proud to win the local league.

“Our players deserved to win as they have worked hard,” he said.

“We are now focussing on next year’s competition and to play in the NCC.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  leonec@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
FijiFiji SunRitesh Kumar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.