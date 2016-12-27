Rewa Football Plans Early Start
The Rewa Football Association is planning to start their season next month.
The Association will also hold their annual general meeting (AGM) before they decide when to start their local league competition.
Rewa FA president Nazeel Buksh said yesterday they want to start their season early so that they are in-line with the Fiji Football Association’s calendar.
“We want to start our local league competition next month so that we can complete our competition on time before the National Club Championship gets underway,” Buksh said.
“We missed out on this year’s championship and we do not want this to happen next year.”
Rewa failed to field their two top clubs as they did not complete their competition before the cut-off date for the nomination of clubs to play in the NCC.
RAYMONDS WIN LEAGUE
Raymonds have been crowned the Rewa FA’s local league champions after a lapse of two years.
Raymonds one of the oldest clubs in the country beat Nausori United to secure the top spot last week.
Khan said they are proud to win the local league.
“Our players deserved to win as they have worked hard,” he said.
“We are now focussing on next year’s competition and to play in the NCC.”
Edited by Leone Cabenatabua
