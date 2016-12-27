Goalkeeper of Fiji Simione Tamanisau (L) vies for the ball with Jorge Torres (R) of Mexico during their Rio 2016 Olympic Games mens second round Group C football match, at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil on August 7, 2016. / AFP / NELSON ALMEIDA (Photo credit should read NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images)

The Rewa football team will play warm-up matches against top New Zealand clubs before they start their OFC Champions League campaign in March, next year.

It is confirmed that the Marika Rodu-coached side will play Auckland City, Team Wellington, Wellington Phoenix Reserves and Waitakere United in February.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday Rewa Football Association president Nazeel Buksh said the four matches against the New Zealand clubs would provide a good build-up for them.

“We will be going on a four-match tour to New Zealand,” he said.

“The two-week tour will be held prior to the Champions League. We need such build-up matches to prepare well for the Champions League. We have secured the matches against the four clubs and more details about this tour will be revealed next month.”

Team Wellington and defending champions Auckland City have been dominating the OFC Champions League as they played in the final for the past two years.

But however, they are not pooled with Rewa in the Champions League.

“Both teams will be using the match as their build-up as well and we are looking forward to play for the first time against the champion clubs.

“We are serious about our chances in the Champions League and to play in the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time. Our preparations are going well and our players will resume training next week,” Buksh explained.

“Currently our players are on a short break but they have been closely monitored.”

Rewa who finished runners-up in the Vodafone Premier League join winners Ba to play in the Champions League.

Rewa are drawn in a tough Pool D where they meet hosts Tefana FC, Solomon Islands club (yet to be finalised) and Malampa Revivers of Vanuatu.

The winners of the Champions League will represent Oceania at the FIFA Club World Cup next year.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback: leonec@fijisun.com.fj