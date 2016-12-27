Singh To Fight For WBF Title
Upcoming boxer Sebastian Singh is going to have his first title fight on February 11, next year.
This was announced by the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) as Singh takes on Andrew Wallace of Australia for the WBF Asia Pacific super lightweight title. According to WBF the title fight is going to be over 10 rounds and will be staged in the country.
“Both boxers have international experience. Singh has fought outside Fiji on a number of occasions whilst the more experienced Wallace has fought in the USA, Ireland and China,” stated WBF.
This is a great match up and one that should produce fireworks. Best of luck to both boxers and may the best man wins. WBF is all about creating opportunities for boxers all over the world.”
When contacted yesterday Boxing Commission of Fiji acting president Usman Lale Ali said he is going to confirm after receiving all the details from WBF.
“Once I’ve all the details then I will release it to the media but for now I will wait for all the paper works regarding the fight.”
If Singh wins, he will be the fourth Fijian boxer to win a WBF title.
Edited by Paula Tuvuki
Feedback: leonec@fijisun.com.fj
