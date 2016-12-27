So Long, Seavula
The country mourns the passing away of double international, Mesake Seavula.
Seavula died last Friday in his village at Namatakula.
He had represented Nadroga rugby before donning the Vodafone Flying Fijians halfback jumper.
In 1992, Seavula switched to rugby league where he played for the Coral Coast Cowboys and the Vodafone Fijian Bati.
“It’s really sad,” said Fiji National Rugby League deputy chairman Peni Musunamasi.
“The FNRL had assisted Mesake at that time to get his Australian papers and in return he has been helping us whenever we ask him.
“It’s really sad that a week ago we had buried Etuate Waqa.
“They were best of friends when off the field but during game time they will be after each other all the time. At one time Eddie even stayed at Namatakula as they played for the same club.”
Seavula and his younger brother and former NRL star Noa Nadruku had flown into the country to celebrate Christmas.
His nephews Alipate Noilea and Kaliova Nauqe also played for the Bati side during the 2008 and 2013 Rugby League World Cup.
Seavula is survived by his wife and two children.
Edited by Paula Tuvuki
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment