It is five days away from another New Year. It is that time of the year when we start thinking about making our New Year resolutions.

If we look back at 2016, some people will be rubbing their hands with glee because they achieved their goals.

Others tried to implement their New Year resolutions but failed. So they will be disappointed because they dropped out at some point during the year.

It is not the end of the road. They can all give it another shot for 2017. They need a strategic plan and must stick to it. Keep it simple.

Here’re some simple tips from Lifehack, launched in 2013 as part of the New Zealand Prime Minister’s Youth Mental Project, to improve the mental health and wellbeing of young people:

1.Just pick one thing:

If you want to change your life or your lifestyle don’t try to change the whole thing at once. It won’t work. Instead pick one area of your life to change to begin with. Make it something concrete so you know exactly what change you’re planning to make. If you’re successful with the first change you can go ahead and make another change after a month or so. By making small changes one after the other, you still have the chance to be a whole new you at the end of 2017 and it’s a much more realistic way of doing it.

Plan ahead

To ensure success you need to research the change you’re making and plan ahead so you have the resources available when you need them. Here are a few things you should do to prepare and get all the systems in place ready to make your change. Read up on it – Go to the library and get books on the subject. Whether it’s quitting smoking, taking up running or yoga or becoming vegan there are books to help you prepare for it.

Anticipate problems

There will be problems so make a list of what they’ll be. If you think about it, you’ll be able to anticipate problems at certain times of the day, with specific people or in special situations. Once you’ve identified the times that will probably be hard work out ways to cope with them when they inevitably crop up.

Pick a start date

You don’t have to make these changes on New Year’s Day. That’s the conventional wisdom, but if you truly want to make changes then pick a day when you know you’ll be well-rested, enthusiastic and surrounded by positive people.

Go for it

On the big day go for it 100 per cent. Make a commitment and write it down on a card. You just need one short phrase you can carry in your wallet. Or keep it in your car, by your bed and on your bathroom mirror too for an extra dose of positive reinforcement. Your commitment card will say something like: I enjoy a clean, smoke-free life.

Accept failure

If you do fail and sneak a cigarette, miss a walk or shout at the kids one morning don’t hate yourself for it. Make a note of the triggers that caused this set back and vow to learn a lesson from them. If you know that alcohol makes you crave cigarettes and oversleep the next day cut back on it. Perseverance is the key to success. Try again, keep trying and you will succeed.

Plan rewards

Small rewards are great encouragement to keep you going during the hardest first days. After that you can probably reward yourself once a week with a magazine, a long-distance call to a supportive friend, a siesta, a trip to the movies or whatever makes you tick.

Later you can change the rewards to monthly and then at the end of the year you can pick an anniversary reward. Something that you’ll look forward to. You deserve it and you’ll have earned it.

We wish you all a happy New Year and good luck on your goals.

Feedback: nemani.delaibatiki@fijisun.com.fj