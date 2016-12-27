Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Titans Snare ‘Next Petero’ From Storm

Gold Coast Titans Ben Nakubuwai. Photo: Gold Coast Titans
December 27
16:16 2016
The Gold Coast Titans have continued to add to their impressive playing roster for 2017 by securing Vodafone Fijian Bati forward, Ben Nakubuwai.

Likened to legendary Queensland and Kangaroos prop Petero Civoniceva, Nakubuwai was first spotted by the Melbourne Storm playing junior football in the Riverina and has been part of their development squads since his early teens.

The rangy front-rower has played 42 games for the Storm in the under-20s competition the past two seasons but has chosen to pursue his first grade career on the Gold Coast. The similarities to Civoniceva are striking and like the former Bronco, Nakubuwai spent some of his formative years in the outside backs.

Just 20 years of age and close to finishing his university degree in sports science, Nakubuwai stands at 194 centimetres tall and weighs 108 kilograms, his physical presence evident in training sessions with seasoned first-graders.

The Titans during this year’s NRL season signed up former Bati fullback Jarryd Hayne who has been the main stay of the team.

Born in Leeton, Nakubuwai’s father Pio ‘Black Shark’ Kubuwai was a dual international for Fiji in rugby league and rugby union and Ben was this year named in the NYC’s Academic Team of the Year.

Nakubuwai played for the Bati in their clash against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls in May and was also in the team named to play Samoa in October.

Edited by Paula Tuvuki

Feedback:  leonec@fijisun.com.fj

