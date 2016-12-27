Turn Yourselves In: Police
Police have found several leads to identify and arrest the person allegedly involved in stoning a Police vehicle last Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said the Fiji Police Force is urging those responsible to turn themselves in.
“We urge those responsible to turn themselves in as investigators are closing in on locating the persons involved,” Ms Naisoro said.
“We are exploring several leads about the persons alleged to have stoned a Police vehicle in Tamavua-i-Wai last week.”
A Police officer was attacked with stones by an unknown person while investigating a robbery case in Tamavua-i-Wai Village.
The alleged attacker threw stones at the Police vehicle carrying three officers while the driver sustained injuries and the vehicle was damaged.
Meanwhile, Police Chief of Operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu said Police was concerned where their officers were injured while carrying out their duty.
“We urge the community to work with us so we can take people in who are responsible for their actions,” he said.
