Vatutolu Youth Club Gets $2500 For Christmas
Village of Mataniwai Village Vatutolu Youth received $2500 on Christmas Day to kick start their income generation project.
The project aspires to benefit population of 200 benefitting 50 households in the district of Labasa.
The funds will be used for farming and small revenue generation projects running simultaneously.
Total of 60 community clubs have benefitted from last two board meetings, said Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation Executive Ambalika Devi.
“We continue to build the capacity of youth and women’s clubs to do reporting via social media and also use MPAISA for making volunteer contribution via data usage and recharge for easy reporting and more focus on project implementation,” said Ms Devi.
“Social entrepreneurs and income generation is at the forefront of foundation. This not only addresses the socio economic gap but also addresses social issues holistically.
“Establishment of an enterprise with the aim of solving social problems and or effecting social change through ‘small-scale projects run by group social entrepreneurs’ are encouraged
“Driving social innovation and transformation in the communities are now linked to technology for effective reporting and higher rate of return,” she said.
The Foundation since 2004 have provided support to 500 plus women and youth clubs and continues to reach out to the remote affected most through natural disasters said the Foundation Investment.
“Our 2017 will be marking some $18m worth of social investment.”
Source: Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation
Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment